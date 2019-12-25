Leicester City deserve to be where they are, believes Jamie Vardy

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy feels that Leicester City are doing excellent domestically and have become a force to reckon with in the Premier League. The Foxes have proved their worth as they prepare for a top-two showdown against recently crowned FIFA Club World cup champions Liverpool.

Ahead of a mouth-watering clash against league leaders Liverpool, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy believes Leicester have proved their credentials in the title race. The second-placed Leicester host the Reds on Boxing Day and hope to end the Merseysiders’ unbeaten run in the league campaign. The Foxes suffered their first defeat since losing at Anfield in October after they were beaten 3-1 at Manchester City on Saturday, but Vardy insisted their belief remains stiff as they look to hit back the following defeat at the Etihad.

“I think we were pretty confident in our ability, but we knew that we had to show that game by game. I think at the minute we're where we deserve to be. We just have to go into it the same as any other game. Like I said, we know we've got a lot of talent and a lot of ability and we know that we can hurt teams when we're playing at our best. We're a bit disappointed with the result against Man City, but it's all about dusting ourselves off now and getting ready for the Liverpool game,” said Vardy to Sky Sports.

The Englishman is in terrific form this season and has already notched 17 goals in the top flight and leads the Golden boot race. The 32-year-old has scored 7 goals in 10 games against the UEFA Champions League winners and will be hoping to add more when they meet on Thursday. Liverpool have returned from Qatar after winning the World Club Cup with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo on Saturday. Vardy played down any possibility that Liverpool will suffer from fatigue and will be weak.

“I don't think that comes into it at all. Every professional footballer is obviously prepared to play games no matter where they are. "They've been on a plane, and I'm sure the recovery would have been done on the plane, so they'll be fresh and ready to go. We know we have to be at our best,” concluded the retired England international.