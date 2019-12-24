First-ever Sai-Odisha FC Golden Baby League launched in Bhubaneswar

Today at 5:41 PM
Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC have announced the launch of All India Football Federation (AIFF) approved Sai-Odisha FC Golden Baby League, starting today in Bhubaneswar. The matches are being played at the Sai International School in Bhubaneswar and will continue for the next two months.
Founder and chairman of Sai International School Dr. Bijay Kumar Sahoo, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Mr. Prem Chandra Chaudhary (IAS) and Head of Football Development Odisha FC Mr. Aakash Narula graced the launch event of the league on Tuesday. Grassroots Manager of Odisha FC Sayantan Ganguly and Assistant Grassroots Manager Suvam Das were present at the event along with Grassroots Coaches Mahabir Nath and Sourav Virdi.
Around 250 budding footballers of the school in Under 7, Under 9 and Under 11 categories have enrolled for the competition. There will be eight teams in each category and each team will play 28 matches over a period of the next two months.
Speaking about the launch of the Baby League programme, Head of Football Development of OFC Mr. Aakash Narula said, “Through our partnership with Sai International School we envision to give professional and competitive football to as many students as possible, thanks to the AIFF Golden Baby League. This is a historic moment for Bhubaneswar and Odisha, with the first baby league activated in the state and helping us nurture the students to become great footballers and better human beings.”
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe