First-ever Sai-Odisha FC Golden Baby League launched in Bhubaneswar

Speaking about the launch of the Baby League programme, Head of Football Development of OFC Mr. Aakash Narula said, “Through our partnership with Sai International School we envision to give professional and competitive football to as many students as possible, thanks to the AIFF Golden Baby League. This is a historic moment for Bhubaneswar and Odisha, with the first baby league activated in the state and helping us nurture the students to become great footballers and better human beings.”