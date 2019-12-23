Reports | Arsenal to make Kevin Volland their first January move
Today at 12:56 PM
Despite Alexander Lacazette, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s presence at the club, Arsenal are ready to make Kevin Volland their first January move. The German forward has eighteen months left on his current deal at Bayer Leverkusen and has impressed both Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal scouts.
With no movement on new deals for either Alexander Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal are looking for new forwards with them also linked with a move for Erling Haaland. But Sky Sports has reported that their top January target is Kevin Volland with the Bayer Leverkusen forward also stalling on a new deal with the club which has seen negotiations stall.
The German international has been one of their most consistent players and no Leverkusen player has contributed to more goals than the 27-year-old. While Volland does play predominantly as a center-forward, the German’s speed and strength means that he can play out wide as well. That plays right into Arsenal’s hands with the Gunners reportedly looking for a new winger despite a summer move for Nicolas Pepe.
The report further added that the German has been heavily scouted by the Gunners with him even a part of new manager Mikel Arteta’s shortlist. However, Volland is not the only striker linked with a move to Arsenal and he joins Erling Haaland and Dries Mertens on that shortlist. The Napoli forward is amongst the club’s prime targets with the Serie A side looking to sell and because Mertens has less than seven months left on his current contract.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Kevin Volland
- Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
- Alexander Lacazette
- Nicolas Pepe
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Arsenal Fc
- Bayer Leverkusen
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.