Premier League Gameweek 18: Overreaction Monday ft Manchester United's hell, Kevin De Bruyne and new managers

As the saying goes to think too much is a disease but when it comes to football rarely does a thought last more than a weekend unless it has some basis to it. That being said after an action-packed weekend of overzealous fans in the Premier League, there were bound to be a few nonsensical debates.

Kevin De Bruyne is the Premier League’s greatest midfielder

After yet another fantabulous performance from Kevin De Bruyne, few on the interweb have taken to calling the Belgian the greatest midfielder to ever play in the Premier League.

SC Take: First of all, Patrick Viera, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Marc Overmars, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, Roy Keane, and a few others would like to have a word. Secondly, Kevin De Bruyne is the best-attacking midfielder in the world right now and of that fact, there is little doubt in anyone’s mind. But calling him the best in the Premier League era is a Mr Fantastic-esque stretch.

For him to even touch those levels, he needs longevity, trophies and sheer dominance of his position over a period more than a year or so. Injuries, form and Pep playing spin the midfielder have all played a part but if the Belgian keeps this Messi-esque consistency and levels up for at least another three odd years, then he could be considered. Till then, have a word with truly some of the best midfielders to ever play in the Premier League.

Job too big for Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta

Everton and Arsenal played out possibly the most dull and lifeless football match the world has ever seen and many have claimed that this might be a task too much for their new managers.

SC Take: Impossible?? Certainly not especially as Watford proved that by earning their second win of the season by beating Manchester United. Insanely tough? That it certainly is especially for Arsenal, more than the Toffees because of the sheer amount of pressure that an Arsenal shirt carries. That doesn’t mean that Don Carlo has an easier job but Big Dunc’s subbing the sub aside, the Goodison legend lifted the team.

Freddie Ljungberg tried his gosh darn best to do just that but failed walking away with just one win after six games in charge. It adds to the already ever-building pressure that Mikel Arteta’s has but, apparently, the board are willing to give him time to sit deep and establish a rhythm to this team.

Sheffield United’s rise is temporary

After news made rounds that Barcelona had lost more away games in England than Sheffield United in 2019, it saw many decide that the Blades will not survive more than a season of top-flight football.

SC Take: Sheffield United are in a higher position in the top tier than they were in the Championship at the same time last season. If that doesn’t put any complains or qualms the footballing world has about Chris Wilder and his band of overlapping misfits then nothing will. They look good, at times the world-class-esque and that was demonstrated rather nicely against Graham Potter and his band of ball hogging misfits.

But their next five games are not kind to them with , two of the league’s big six sides and Arsenal on the cards and it might, hopefully, end any talks of temporary nonsense. Or maybe a European spot might end that nonsense despite them looking a lot like Wolves without the connections to Portugal or the money to buy half the world.

Manchester United hate the ball

After yet another off-putting and sleep-inducing performance against a team not a “Big Five side”, the world has come to a consensus that Manchester United hate the ball.

SC Take: It’s true, Manchester United vehemently hate the ball. It seems that this Manchester United side would rather roast in a hell filled with Manchester City and Arsenal winning titles rather than play football with the ball at their feet. Don’t believe me?? Well, then ask the internet or instead do a little work and research. Their six wins so far have all come against teams that love having the ball and even a few teams that like having the ball.

Chelsea, tick. Leicester City, tick. Manchester City, tick. Norwich City, tick. Brighton, tick. Tottenham, tick. They’ve laboured to draws against Everton, Liverpool, Wolves, Southampton and even face 21-shots-on-average Arsenal with losses to Watford, West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Yet they still eighth, seven points of fourth and four off fifth, so all is right in Manchester. Maybe with Real Madrid superstar Paul Pogba back from "injury" things might change, unlikely but it's something to look forward to.