David De Gea will find his way back to his best, asserts Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has backed Manchester United's David De Gea to recover after the Spaniard’s sensational error saw the Red Devils lose to bottom-placed Watford. It’s the club’s fifth loss of the season but despite that it still sees them sit just three points behind fifth-place and seven off the top four.

The Spaniard made a terrible error and one that allowed Watford to take the lead with the game eventually ending in favour of the Hornets. However, while there was little he could do about Troy Deeney’s penalty, the opener, a scuffed shot by Ismaila Sarr, should have been saved comfortably but the ball bounced awkwardly and slipped through De Gea’s hands.

However, the Red Devils were never at the races at Vicarage Road with Watford looking the better side for large parts of the game. That changed with the introduction of Paul Pogba in the second half but even then Manchester United struggled to truly impose themselves on the game. With many citing David De Gea’s mistake as a turning point, left-back Luke Shaw admitted that it was a freak goal and pointing the finger at the Spaniard is the wrong decision.

“Of course, it was a freak goal. David has saved us so many times in so many different matches over the years he has been here. There is no way you can point any blame at him at all. He is a world-class goalkeeper and I am sure he will pick himself up. I am sure all of the lads will be around him. David is David. He is always happy so hopefully, he can stay happy and focus on the game on Boxing Day,” said Shaw to ManUtd.com.

The Red Devils walked into the game on the back of two back-to-back wins against Tottenham and Manchester City and a draw against Everton. But their struggles against the mid-table sides have been well advertised. Yet against a rock bottom Watford, any momentum that the club gained from two massive victories has come to nothing as Shaw went on to admit that the team needs to buck up against Newcastle.

“It is a good team and we will prepare now for that game because we need to win that game. The wins against Spurs and City were great but now they seem pointless with the last two results we've had, because we need to be beating the teams below us as well. We haven't done that. We need to be better and we know we need to be better. We will work on the training pitch and hopefully have a good Boxing Day,” the left-back added.