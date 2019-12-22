Reports | Real Madrid rule out January move for Paul Pogba
Today at 2:20 PM
Spanish giants Real Madrid have ruled out the possibility of signing Manchester United star Paul Pogba in the upcoming winter transfer window. Paul Pogba is reportedly wanting to quit the Red Devils and move to Santiago Bernabeu where manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to make him the talisman.
Real Madrid have reportedly told Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba they are not interested in signing him in the January transfer window the Mirror has reported. Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Madrid with people close to the player suggesting he has set his sights on Spain. Over the summer transfer window, the French superstar came extremely close to his dream move to the Los Blancos but Manchester United’s price tag of €130 million saw the Los Blancos back out.
Reports indicated that since they had already spent close to €350 million on 5 players, the club couldn't afford the former Juventus star. But despite that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane favours a move for the ex Juventus star over President Florentino Perez’s choice of Christian Eriksen. Pogba admitted in the summer that playing for Madrid is his "dream" and with Real not wanting to indulge in a January transfer, it’ll be a massive blow for the 26-year-old. Also, the emergence of Fede Valverde in Zidane’s midfield have seen the Los Blancos temporarily cool their interest in the French midfielder.
The World Cup winner’s agent, Mino Riola, has been in contact with the Red Devils and with Madrid to try and make the transfer happen but Riola has now been instructed that the Spanish club are not interested in signing Pogba in January and the agent has told this to Pogba. The 26-year-old has been out of action since late September thanks to an ankle injury with his return now further delayed due to illness. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeatedly said that Pogba remains a central part of his plans despite the midfielder insisting that his future might lie elsewhere.
