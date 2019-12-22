Reports | Real Madrid rule out January move for Paul Pogba

The World Cup winner’s agent, Mino Riola, has been in contact with the Red Devils and with Madrid to try and make the transfer happen but Riola has now been instructed that the Spanish club are not interested in signing Pogba in January and the agent has told this to Pogba. The 26-year-old has been out of action since late September thanks to an ankle injury with his return now further delayed due to illness. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repeatedly said that Pogba remains a central part of his plans despite the midfielder insisting that his future might lie elsewhere.