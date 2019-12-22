Reports | Manchester United, AC Milan and Everton interested in Jean-Clair Todibo
Today at 4:27 PM
With Barcelona opting to let Jean-Clair Todibo leave the club, the young defender has a lot of options with Manchester United, AC Milan and Everton amongst his prime suitors. The Frenchman joined Barcelona in the 2019 winter window but has struggled to get proper game-time since the move.
However, with Gerard Pique ageing, albeit gracefully, Barcelona believe that Jean-Clair Todibo could be a potential replacement for the Spaniard. But with Todibo struggling to break into the first team ahead of either Clement Lenglet or Pique it has seen the club consider letting the 19-year-old leave with reports indicating that the idea is that he comes back in two years.
The La Liga giants are convinced that the Frenchman will improve with game-time and Sport has reported that Manchester United are amongst his top suitors. The Red Devils join AC Milan and Everton in the race for the center-back valued at around €20 million which would be an incredible profit on the €2 million Barcelona spent. Sport has further reported that Bayer Leverkusen and Southampton are also in the running with all five sides looking to bring in the young French defender.
However, the report further added that a caveat of the deal is that Barcelona get to insert a buy-back clause into the deal, which is something that Manchester United are not interested in. That might see the Red Devils step out of the race despite Football Espana reporting that the Premier League giants have sent representatives to scout and speed up negotiations for the 19-year-old.
