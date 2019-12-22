Reports| Arsenal and Bayern Munich to battle it out for Dries Mertens

According to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, Napoli striker Dries Mertens is on the wishlist of a number of clubs across Europe. English Premier League team Arsenal and Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Belgian star. The 32-year-old is into the last year of his contract and so far hasn’t been offered an extension. With his contract set to expire next summer, clubs are lurking for his signature, but, the three aforementioned clubs are keen to sign him in the upcoming winter transfer window for a modest fee rather than wait till the summer.

It is believed that Napoli’s hierarchy are willing to let the 32-year-old leave the club for a transfer fee of just €10 million. Arsenal announced Mikel Arteta as their manager and with the Spaniard's arrival, it is clear that the Arsenal board will be willing to hand him the necessary funds in January to repair the squad. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is said to considering his future with interest from Barcelona, Mertens might be a decent temporary option. Meanwhile, Paco Alcacer of Dortmund has been in and out of the team due to recurring injuries and the BVB are keen to bring a powerful backup.