Overjoyed at the way my team played, rejoices Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is extremely happy and proud of his boys after the Reds’ triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup. The German says he has an "absolutely sensational" feeling after winning the Club world cup for the first time and with that winning three trophies this year with the Reds.

Post an emphatic FIFA Club World Cup win for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has expressed his happiness on winning the prestigious trophy for the first time. Liverpool won 1-0 against Flamengo in Extra time in Doha after a 0-0 stalemate in the 90 minutes. The German who once lost seven finals in a row has now won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in the past year.

The Reds played two back to back games in two days after the Carabao Cup quarter-final was scheduled on 17th December and the Club World cup semifinal on 18th. Liverpool prioritised the Club World Cup and fielded an academy eleven in the Carabao Cup which they lost 5-0 to Aston Villa. Klopp praised his boys for spirited performance and not letting the intensity drop throughout the match.

“In this moment we have to look at a wonderful night for us, for the club, for everybody who is with us. We play again in five days so it's a tough period, but the boys game after game really show their desire to make the next step, show their desire to win the next game, show their desire to win the next challenge and I am really happy with that,” said the German to Sky Sports.

"For tonight, we couldn't do more than winning this game, winning for the first time for this wonderful club the Club World Cup. Before the game I said I don't know exactly how it would feel [to win the cup] but now I can say it's outstanding. Absolutely sensational. I am so proud of the boys and couldn't be better."

Liverpool became just the second English side to win the FIFA Club World Cup, the first since Manchester United in 2008, meaning European sides have now won 12 of the past 13 Club World Cup tournaments, including each of the last seven. Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 99th minute from a Sadio Mane pass with the Brazilain striker breaking many Brazilian hearts as that proved to be the solitary goal in the match. The former Borussia Dortmund boss acknowledged that the players are feeling exhausted and the next couple of weeks will be even tougher due to the cramped up festive fixtures.

“We are all kind of exhausted from a very intense game. It was an incredible performance, an incredibly difficult game against a good opponent. We did so many good things it's unbelievable, so many good football moments. I saw so many sensationally good performances and I'm really happy. The atmosphere in the stadium was great. I think we deserved the win tonight, we were the better side,” said the Liverpool boss.