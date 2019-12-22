Mesut Ozil’s actions will have consequences, asserts Freddie Ljungberg

Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg, who took charge for the final time on Sunday has criticised Mesut Ozil's behaviour after his substitution against Manchester City. Mikel Arteta has been announced as the next Arsenal manager and will take charge from the next game against Bournemouth.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Freddie Ljungberg revealed that Mesut Ozil’s actions will have severe consequences. The German kicked his glove when he was substituted against Manchester City last weekend at the Emirates, a match that the Gunners lost 3-0. Ljungberg, who took temporary charge of Arsenal for the last time in Saturday's goalless draw at Everton, said even if Ozil had been fit, he would still have left the player out of the visitors' matchday squad at Goodison Park.

“For me, I got asked after the game about Mesut. He walked off the pitch [in the Man City game] and then kicked his gloves. The fans were not happy. I got asked about it and said, 'At Arsenal, that's not how we behave and not what we do'. I stand by that. Mesut was injured, but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to make a stance that it's not what I accept from an Arsenal football player. That's my decision. I won't make the decisions again, but that's what I think,” said the Swedish coach to Sky Sports.

Arteta was in the stands as Arsenal and Everton played out a goalless draw with both sides struggling to do much with the ball going forward. The ex-Manchester City assistant will take charge of the team against Bournemouth as the Gunners travel to the Vitality Stadium in search of a win. Caretaker Everton manager Duncan Ferguson too managed his last game as temporary boss with Carlo Ancelotti set for a takeover. Meanwhile, Ljungberg fielded Arsenal's youngest starting XI in a Premier League match since May 2011.

“I think we have a lot of talent, but from what I said before against City, I wasn't happy with the effort we put in. We played a top team and of course they're very good, but you still need to run and you need to put in an effort. What I put on here today, I know they're young and don't have any experience - some even made their Premier League debuts and we had an 18-year-old at left-back who's a winger - but they did really, really well and dominated a game against Everton away from home. We, as a club, should be very proud of that,” concluded the 42 year old.