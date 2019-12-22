Kevin De Bruyne is simply the best, proclaims Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that Kevin de Bruyne's "incredible" display in Citizens’ win over Leicester "was the best he has played in a long time". The Belgian playmaker has been in phenomenal form this season having created 16 chances so far this season and provided 10 assists.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne once again starred in the team’s convincing 3-1 victory over high flying Leicester City. The Citizens managed to come back from one goal behind to win the game 3-1 which has enabled City to close the gap on the Foxes to one point. However, the reigning champions are still 11 points adrift of Liverpool who have one game in hand.

The 28-year-old produced another dominant performance against Leicester as he started right where he left last weekend in a 3-0 win at Arsenal. De Bruyne set up Gabriel Jesus's goal, with Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan also scoring in the 3-1 victory. Guardiola went on to applaud the playmaker and recognised him to be one of the best in the world, if not the best in his position.

“He's a spectacular player. He won the game for us. I am delighted with the way we played. We created a lot and played really good. I enjoyed it much more [than the Arsenal game]. Kevin de Bruyne was incredible tonight - he won the game for us. He has always been incredible since we've been together. His commitment is incredible. He's a spectacular player. He is a fighter and he helps us keep up the intensity when he's playing further up he helps the press a lot. That was the best he has played in a long time,” said Guardiola to BBC.

The ex Wolfsburg midfielder has been instrumental in making Manchester City one of the most feared teams across Europe. He was an integral part of City’s centurion campaign and played an important part in last season’s latter half that helped the Mancunians win the league by one point to Liverpool. In terms of attacking stats this season, the former Chelsea man ranks in the top five for most shots (52), most times hitting the woodwork (3), most through balls (11) and has provided the most crosses (170).