Bayern Munich and Tottenham target Alexander Nubel to leave Schalke

Schalke captain and goalkeeper Alexander Nubel will leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season after he reiterated to the club that he will not renew his contract. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away but the club hoped that the German goalkeeper would change his mind.

The 23-year-old and Schalke have been in intense discussions over the last few months over a new contract but to no avail revealed Schalke. The German goalkeeper has reiterated his desire to leave and Nubel has been linked to Tottenham and Bayern Munich in the past. Both clubs still hold a torch for the young sweeper-keeper and he will be free to talk to clubs outside Germany over a pre-contract move in January.

Dubbed as the new Manuel Neuer, the 23-year-old was made captain at the start of the season with Schalke hoping that it would help change Nubel’s mind over leaving. But that has made no difference to the 23-year-old with him tell the club’s officials that he will not renew his contract despite reports indicating that the Veltins Arena side was offering him an increase in wages.

“Following all the discussions that we have had with Alexander Nübel and his agent in recent months, we aren’t surprised by his decision and of course respect it. However, we don’t need to understand his decision,” explained sporting director Jochen Schneider to Schalk04.de.

"In recent months, we have clearly shown through words and actions how much of a central role he could have played with us in the future: a role that entails leading a very young team, which has already won over many admirers in the first half of the season, as goalkeeper and as captain. I’m convinced that Alex will give everything for the club until the end of the season. From summer 2020, we will continue on our path without him,” Schneider added.