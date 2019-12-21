Reports| PSG and Juventus lining up a swap deal for Leandro Parades and Emre Can

According to English media outlet Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain is negotiating a swap deal for Emre Can with Juventus, which could see Ligue 1 champions’ Leandro Paredes heading to Turin. Can looks set to leave in January after falling out of favour since Maurizio Sarri took the helm in the summer and has made just seven appearances this season. The ex Liverpool midfielder is behind the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot. Injuries to Sami Khedira and Rodrigo Bentancur presented hope to Can but Sarri has not used him and favoured others over him.