Reports| PSG and Juventus lining up a swap deal for Leandro Parades and Emre Can
Today at 1:38 PM
Juventus midfielder Emre Can looks on his way out of Turin in the winter transfer window and Paris Saint Germain are plotting a potential swap deal for the German that could see Leandro Parades go the other way. PSG are said to be the most interested club in acquiring Can in January.
According to English media outlet Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain is negotiating a swap deal for Emre Can with Juventus, which could see Ligue 1 champions’ Leandro Paredes heading to Turin. Can looks set to leave in January after falling out of favour since Maurizio Sarri took the helm in the summer and has made just seven appearances this season. The ex Liverpool midfielder is behind the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot. Injuries to Sami Khedira and Rodrigo Bentancur presented hope to Can but Sarri has not used him and favoured others over him.
Meanwhile, PSG is keen to add a more physical midfielder to their roster and Daily Mail report stated that they are negotiating the 25-year-old's straight swap contract. The Qatari owned Ligue 1 side are short of transfer funds as they negotiate a bumper new deal for Kylian Mbappe and have put forward Leandro Paredes as a potential makeweight. The Argentine midfielder moved to Paris from Zenit Saint Peterburg in January 2019 and since then has managed to make 20 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions.
Can, meanwhile, has been linked with several clubs in Europe, after seeing his route to first-team football blocked by Juve's plethora of midfield options. Apart from PSG, Premier League sides like Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring the German’s situation. Can joined Juventus Juve in June 2018 and signed a four-year deal after running down his contract at Liverpool, which is why reports have indicated that the Old Lady are looking for a transfer fee.
