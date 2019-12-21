Reports | Manchester City and Real Madrid ignite interest in Marquinhos

Manchester City and Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with Paris Saint Germain defender Marquinhos. The new contract talks between the Brazilians representatives and the French club have stalled and both City and Los Blancos are hoping to take advantage of the situation to lure the defender.

PSG defender Marquinhos has reached a dead end on contract talks with the club with the Brazilian demanding wages far more than what the Parisians are ready to offer. But the defender is one of the key players in this PSG team and his deal runs till June 2022 which is why the club's owners are keen to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes for two more years but the new agreement talks have stalled.

However, according to FourFourTwo, Premier League champions Manchester City and La Liga giants Real Madrid are eager to take advantage of Marquinhos’s situation and have contacted the 25-year-old’s representatives to find out more about the current scenario and the player’s expectations. Manchester City have been looking for options in the centre back area after injuries to key defenders have put them off the Premier League title race as they lag Liverpool by 14 points.

Guardiola went against signing a Vincent Kompany replacement in the summer and that has cost him massively. Marquinhos will be a strong option that could help City marshal their defence. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have enquired about the former Roma player as they begin finding replacements for Sergio Ramos who will turn 34 in March 2020.

Eder Militao has struggled in the centre back’s role and Nacho Fernandez has never been trusted fully in that role so Marquinhos’ transfer will help the Los Blancos to sort the defence post-Sergio Ramos. The Brazilian has been with PSG since joining from Roma for a reported €31 million in July 2013, making 268 appearances for the club. This season, he has regularly been used in a central midfield role by Thomas Tuchel, making 22 appearances in all competitions.