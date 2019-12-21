Reports | Manchester City and Pep Guardiola set to discuss club's plans for for next season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he will begin working on strengthening the team for next season in the upcoming weeks. The Spaniard will sit down the club hierarchy for discussing and evaluating possible transfer targets and also plan the selection of City’s assistant manager.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will begin planning for next season in the upcoming weeks with transfer targets and finding a replacement for Mikel Arteta high on the agenda, as reported by the Daily Mail. Mikel Arteta left City’s assistant manager role to take up the manager’s role at Arsenal replacing sacked Unai Emery at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Guardiola reiterated that no new assistant manager will be announced this term and he feels there is sufficient staff that can manage the work. First-team coach Rodolfo Borrell will take on more responsibility in the meantime. Guardiola has indicated that there won’t be any January additions to the team as transfer window opens next month but will look to strengthen certain positions in the summer.

The Daily Mail report further added that Guardiola is planning to add four new faces to the team in the next summer with centre back a top priority. The team has heavily struggled due to injuries to Aymeric Laporte, John Stones in the defence department. Fernandinho has had act as a makeshift centre back with Nicolas Otamnedi not in the best form this season.

City are focusing their attention on central defenders, but on Friday Guardiola ruled out reviving his interest in Jonny Evans, who is set to face City with Leicester at the Etihad on Saturday. Guardiola is not looking to completely rebuild the squad, but as many as four fresh faces have been mooted. David Silva is leaving, while the future of fellow midfielder-cum-defender Fernandinho is unclear, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.