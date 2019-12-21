Reports | Bayern Munich want Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz in January

Bayern Munich are hoping to spend big in the transfer market and bring quality names to their squad with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, Manchester City’s Leroy Sane and a permanent deal for Philippe Coutinho, who is on loan with the Bavarians, are being discussed by the club's board.

According to what is being reported by the Bild, Bayern Munich are keen on bringing three high profile names to the Allianz Arena. The Germans will target the next two transfer windows to lure these stars to their team, with potential big money signing possible in the upcoming winter transfer window. Currently, on loan from Barcelona at Bayern, Philippe Coutinho has sparkled for the Bavarians and has found his lost confidence. He has played his desired number 10 role for Bayern and produced some quality performances in the Red shirt.

His most recent performance where he scored a hattrick and assisted two in Bayern’s 6-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen has made the club chiefs think of acquiring the Brazilian permanently. He joined from the Catalans this summer for a fee of €8.5 million. The Bayern Munich hierarchy could make the deal permanent by paying an additional €120 million to the La Liga giants and the latest reports indicate that the Germans are happy to pay the figure to Barcelona.

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane came extremely close to joining Die Besten in the summer but a cruciate ligament rupture put off the transfer. The Citizens demanded in excess of €100 million for the German but Bayern held onto €90 million figure. However, things have changed as the ex Schalke man has made his desire known to leave England for Bayern Munich and City might have to lower their asking price. Sane is currently rehabilitating and is not expected to return until February but the German club are monitoring his situation and are keen to bring him in January.

Kai Havertz for long has been linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern and many others have inquired about the playmaker’s availability. Leverkusen have slapped a massive price tag of €130 million on the 20-year-old to ward off any interest. Leroy Sane is their first choice but Coutinho and Havertz are also on Die Besten’s shortlist. It is entirely possible that the Bundesliga champions may attempt to lure all three to the Allianz Arena.