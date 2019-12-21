Premier League 2019 Gameweek 18: Updates, results, matches

Christmas is nearly upon us and if nothing else, that means a lot of football, especially in England, because the English do not believe in a winter break. The Germans, French, Italians and the Spanish do with this their last gameweek until January but three in a week is what the English sides face.

Welcome back to yet another Sportscafe Premier League Live-blog for yet another gameweek and this should be fun. No Liverpool will mean one game less this weekend, although with Manchester City playing Leicester City and another Jose Mourinho derby, the gameweek is just as good as any other. Let’s dive straight into it. It’s the battle for second place and with no Liverpool, a win could move Manchester City that much closer.

But lose, and they can kiss their title hopes goodbye. At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, we have the Jose Mourinho derby with Spurs hosting Chelsea. The London derby we never knew we needed should be a cracking battle, especially given the top-four race. Things will and should get dramatic and complicated but all that pales in front of Arsenal and Everton as two managerless clubs battle each other. Both their new rulers should ascend the throne momentarily but definitely not in time for Saturday’s opening fixture against each other.

That could prove problematic for Arsenal given their form and Big Dunc’s impact on the Toffees. Elsewhere, we have Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers facing each other with the two sides looking for something more. Wolves are aiming for that coveted top four with Norwich looking to survive the season more than anything else. As if that isn't enough, Brighton and Sheffield United face each other with both sides looking much better than many expected.

Things and expectations might change as the season moves on which does make this a battle to watch out for. And yet, if English football isn’t for you, then fear not because football rages rampant across the world and not just in Europe. Qatar bears witness to a rather interesting clash between Champions League winners Liverpool and Copa Libertadores winners Flamego with the two facing each other for the first time since 1981. On top of that, Reds have never beaten them.

In Spain, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao clash heads alongside Real Betis and Atletico Madrid with Barcelona playing Alaves. Italy, for once, has a rather interesting battle with Fiorentina hosting AS Roma and Atalanta playing AC Milan. In Germany, we have Borussia Dortmund visiting Hoffenheim and yes, the Bundesliga race is still heating up. The difference between 1 and 9 is just 10 points with four points separating the top four sides. Finally, in France, PSG and Amiens SC battle each other, and AS Monaco face LOSC Lille in the big game of the weekend.

Not a bad week of football, is it?