Paul Pogba is not leaving in January, confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 12:50 PM
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quashed the rumours of star midfielder Paul Pogba leaving in the January transfer window. The Frenchman last played for the Red Devils on September 27 and has been out of action due to ankle injury with his return now further delayed due to illness.
During an interview, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BBC that megastar Paul Pogba will not be sold in the upcoming transfer window and will stay with the Red Devils at least until the end of the season. The 26-year-old has been of action since September 27 due to ankle injury, however, he was expected to return this week but the Norwegian manager confirmed that Pogab will be out due to illness. The World Cup winner was seen dancing during his brother Florentin Pogba's wedding last week which invited further criticism from fans and critics alike.
“He is not being sold in January. I hope he will play before the end of the year, but I am not going to push him. I can't risk any setbacks or injuries,” said Solskjaer to BBC.
The ex Molde boss also addressed Erling Braut Haaland’s future as the RB Salzburg teenager was spotted in Manchester to reportedly hold talks with Manchester United officials over a potential transfer. Haaland has sprung onto the scene scoring 28 goals in 22 games across all competitions and has attracted interest from heavyweights like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United. Solskjaer told the press that the 19-year-old was on a “Christmas Holiday” and not to discuss his future.
“I don't think he is en route here. You can't fly anywhere from Stavanger. "I can't comment on other teams' players. You get a lot of speculation,” concluded the 46-year-old.
