Paul Pogba is not leaving in January, confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

During an interview, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BBC that megastar Paul Pogba will not be sold in the upcoming transfer window and will stay with the Red Devils at least until the end of the season. The 26-year-old has been of action since September 27 due to ankle injury, however, he was expected to return this week but the Norwegian manager confirmed that Pogab will be out due to illness. The World Cup winner was seen dancing during his brother Florentin Pogba's wedding last week which invited further criticism from fans and critics alike.