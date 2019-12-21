Like to stay at Manchester City for as long as I can, admits Pep Guardiola

Despite rumours about him leaving Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has revealed that he would like to stay in Manchester for as long as he can. The Spaniard has done well with the Cityzens, winning two consecutive titles and is on the lookout for the third and a potential Champions League crown.

The 48-year-old has less than eighteen months left on his current contract with the club having signed a three year deal in 2016 with an extension in 2018. That combined with rumours of a potential break clause at the end of the season has seen Guardiola heavily linked with a move all across Europe. PSG, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been keen on a move for the Spaniard with reports indicating that City have already started looking for replacements.

However, despite all the rumours, Guardiola has insisted that he doesn’t want to leave the club and admitted that he wants to stay at City beyond his contract. The former Barcelona manager had already denied the existence of a break clause and told the world he wanted to stay at Manchester but he went on to add that he and the board will have to work together to figure out a solution but he’s more than happy to stay.

"I think in football one-and-a-half years is a lot of time for a manager. We'll have to see altogether how it works, what is going on. I've said many times how incredibly good it is for me here and of course I would like to stay as much as possible. So that is my desire, but I want to be sure this is the best for the club, that they want me to stay longer,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"It would be five years at one club and in this competition that is many, many years, so that's why it's better to be sure your decision is perfect for both sides. There's no rush. It's not finishing in three or four months and the club is working perfectly in all departments, so it's not a problem, honestly,” he added.