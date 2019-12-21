Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen should stay at Tottenham, urges Jose Mourinho

With Toby Alderweireld signing an extension, Jose Mourinho has asked Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen to follow the Belgian’s footsteps. The two men have less than six months left on their current deals and would be free to negotiate a pre-contract move with clubs outside England in January.

While reports have indicated that Vertonghen is open to a new contract, it’s not the same situation with Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder has already revealed his intentions to leave England and not just Tottenham with Real Madrid and Juventus open to a move. However, with Alderweireld signing a new three year extension, reports have indicated that Spurs believe they can convince both Vertonghen and Eriksen to re-sign.

Not only that, Jose Mourinho has urged the duo to sign new deals with the Portuguese manager even admitting that the two are important parts of Tottenham. Mourinho further added that given their contributions to the club in the past, the two men need to make sure they don’t miss out on the future especially with things looking up.

"If I was Jan or Christian, I would stay. Because they have been here for such a long time, they are living the life of the club in the past four, five years, the transition to White Hart Lane to the best stadium in the world, the perspectives of the future, the vision of the club, if I was them I would say I want to be part of the next thing," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"I would like Jan to sign a new contract. [And] the only thing I will say about Christian is that I want him to sign a new contract. Apart from that I won't say anything else [about him]. I think a player will sign a contract when the club wants - I am the club, Mr Levy is the club - when the player wants, when the family wants, when the agent wants. If one of these parts doesn't want it is very difficult to happen, unless the player changes agent and gets one that also wants it,” he added.