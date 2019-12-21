Everton appoint Carlo Ancelotti on four-and-half-year deal

Everton have appointed former Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti as Marco Silva’s successor but Duncan Ferguson will still be in charge for the game against Arsenal. The Italian will be on the touchline from Everton’s next game with the Toffees playing Burnley, Newcastle and Manchester City next.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea manager has been out of work since being sacked by Napoli with him heavily linked with a move to both Arsenal and Everton. However, with the Gunners moving away from Ancelotti and appointing former Goodison Park favourite Mikel Arteta, it left Everton wide open with a move for the Italian although reports indicating that they were looking at other options as well.

Ancelotti will sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Toffees and reports have indicated that he is set to be given a budget to help take Everton into the top four of the Premier League. The club sacked Marco Silva in early December but still sit in the relegation zone despite Duncan Ferguson’s positive influence on the team. Things might change under Ancelotti but the club are set to give the three times Champions League winner time to make an impact.

Ancelotti has managed in the Premier League before with the 60-year-old winning the double with Chelsea in 2010 and has had spells at PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli. He has won the Champions League thrice, (twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid), the Serie A once, and trophies in France, Italy and Spain.

“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality,” Ancelotti told evertonfc.com.