We want to sign Gabigol from Inter, confirms Marcos Braz

Flamengo President has confirmed their intentions of signing Gabriel Barbosa on a permanent basis from Inter Milan after the Brazilain has enjoyed a fruitful spell at the club. He helped the club win the Copa Libertadores in 2019 as he scored a late brace in the 89th and 92nd minute of the game. Flamengo also qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup through the Copa Libertadores win. The Brazilian club is set to play UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday. Gabigol is currently on a loan from Inter after failing to make a positive impact in the Serie A.

“Gabriel was a project we took on that worked. So much so that we are trying to buy so that he can spend more time with us, about four or five years. The loan contract ends on December 31st and we wait until then to have everything settled. We will meet in Doha, we will have breakfast after the Club World Cup final. It is possible that we may go back to Rio to negotiate too,” said Braz to Sempre Inter.

“I fought a lot to get Gabriel here in the first place and I will continue to fight to keep him here. We have no agreement with Gabigol but there is a good relationship between us and the player. He and his agents have the right to ask for more. We will then reflect and adapt. We must have patience as dealing for top players is more complex.

Barbosa announced himself on the world stage when he won the Olympic gold medal in 2016 and earned a move to Europe by signing for Serie A giants Inter Milan. However, he couldn’t adjust to life in Italy and was loaned to Benfica and then Santos. In January 2019, he was loaned back to Brazil as this time Flamengo signed him on a temporary basis. He has scored a total of 25 goals in 29 games for the Scarlet Blacks.