Reports | Mesut Ozil nearing Arsenal exit amidst interest from Fenerbache

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil looks like he's on his way out of the Emirates Stadium after falling out of favour. Under former coach Unai Emery, the German midfielder had become a distraught figure at the club and now looks to exit the Gunners on a temporary deal to Turkish side Fenerbache.

According to English media outlet Football London, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been heavily linked with a move away from the Gunners with the German close to joining Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache. The German has struggled to make an impact in Arsenal colours over the last few seasons and failed to make former Arsenal manager Unai Emery's team sheet on multiple occasions.

There was a time when Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez were one of the best-attacking duos in Premier League but with Sanchez’s departure in January 2018, Ozil has lost his touch. The 31-year-old has done very little to justify his hefty £350,000-a-week wages and with it being imminent that he might have lost his starting spot in the team, Ozil is on the lookout for a new club.

The Football London report further added that Turkish descent Ozil is close to agreeing a temporary 6-month move to Fenerbache and Ozil will leave England in the upcoming January transfer window. The report added further that the former Real Madrid man will be on the lookout for a permanent exit in the summer. There are apparently only a few minor things left to agree in the deal, with Arsenal keen to offload Ozil.

With Mikel Arteta close to being named as the Gunners manager, it is ideal to think that the new manager will bring new transfer ideas and Ozil might not fit into his plans. The 2014 World Cup winner was linked to moves to China, Serie A, Turkey and Major League Soccer, with Inter Milan keen on a move for Ozil but their interest has cooled down in recent weeks with the Nerazzurri concentrating on other options.