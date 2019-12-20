For me, it wasn’t a penalty, asserts Clement Lenglet

Barcelona centre back Clement Lenglet has boldly claimed that the two controversial calls for a penalty by Real Madrid were rightfully denied by the referee and Video Assistant Referee (VAR). This season’s first El Clasico ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw, a scoreline repeated after 17 years.

The Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet felt he was right to receive a let-off after making contact with Raphael Varane in the penalty area during Wednesday's Clasico. Lenglet called for two controversial refereeing rulings to be upheld after a goalless Clasico on Wednesday was leaving Real Madrid dissatisfied with VAR. The French defender was lucky not to receive a penalty when he caught the thigh of Raphael Varane in the first half at Camp Nou with a raised boot.

Referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez allowed play to continue and decided against punishing another apparent infringement on Varane a few moments later, the Madrid centre-back tumbling to the floor following a tug on his shirt from Ivan Rakitic. Los Blancos called attention to the "two controversial moments" in a statement on their website after captain Sergio Ramos criticised the failure of technology to fix what he viewed as "pretty clear" fouls. Lenglet urged everyone to respect Hernandez Hernandez’s decision.

“For me, it's not a penalty. I wanted to get the ball out with my head and give strength to my movement. I used my body and legs for that and unfortunately I touched Raphael's leg. I'm the protagonist and I know I'm going to clear the ball. I'm not a player who likes to kick people. But if some believe it's a penalty, it's up to the VAR. The VAR made a decision and must be respected,” said Lenglet to the AS.

The Clasico ended in a 0-0 draw, a scoreline achieved after 17 years. Zinedine Zidane’s men were strong against Barcelona at the Nou Camp and pressed the hosts high up the pitch. Zidane got his tactics absolutely right by introducing Isco in the midfield and giving young blood Fede Valverde a chance. Madrid winger Gareth Bale later had a goal disallowed for offside against Ferland Mendy as neither side mustered a winner. The 23-year-old admitted that the team had a few clear cut goalscoring chances but they couldn’t capitalise on the chances.

“We had clear scoring chances. Two for Messi, Luis Suárez. We're left with a bittersweet feeling. Madrid are a team with quality and when they come here, they come more to defend,” concluded the Frenchman.