Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen should want to stay, admits Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy has claimed that Tottenham will not be forced into offering new contracts to players unless they want to stay at the club. The North London giants have Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen running down their contracts with Eriksen already rejecting a new deal.

However, both Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are reportedly open to resigning with the club which would see them commit the remainder of their playing careers to the club. But Eriksen despite Tottenham reportedly offering a lucrative new contract offer has rejected it with the midfielder revealing that he wants to leave not just Spurs but England altogether.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Manchester United with both sides keen on a move. But with interest from in and around England, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy went on to admit that he and the club will not offer a contract extension to anybody who doesn’t want to stay at the club and players who are looking to force their way out of the team.

“My view is really simple. For a player to sign a new contract, not only have the conditions got to be right but the player has got to want to do it. It is up to those players whether they want to stay at Tottenham and we’ll see. I don’t want to comment on ­individual players too much. I actually think it is unfair. Every circumstance is different. There may be a player who wants to stay, there may be a player we don’t want to stay,” Levy told Standard Sport.

Tottenham’s struggles this season has seen them struggle to finish consistently around the top four at the end of each gameweek but that has changed under Jose Mourinho. The former Porto manager has transformed the club’s ability in the league with them losing just the one match in the Premier League since he arrived. But despite that Daniel Levy even went on to admit that finishing in the top four is not a guarantee which is why the club are willing to give him time.

“Firstly, there’s no guarantee to finish in the top four. Nobody has the divine right to be there. We all come back and watch football all the time because it is so competitive. Wouldn’t it be boring if we were guaranteed to be there? Obviously, we aspire to be there every season but there is no guarantee whatever we do. When we are there, we want to go as far as ­possible in the various competitions but sometimes it is the luck of the draw. We just want to go as far as we can,” added Levy.