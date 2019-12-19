Reports | PSG line-up move for Pep Guardiola to replace Thomas Tuchel

The Mail has further reported that Tuchel has fallen out with star men Kylian Mbappe and Neymar which has soured the relationship between him and the board. This has seen the PSG board open to a move for the Manchester City manager with reports further indicating that former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez could join Guardiola as his assistant. However, the Daily Mail has further reported that Guardiola and Manchester City have denied the existence of a break clause which has caused more problems.