Reports | PSG line-up move for Pep Guardiola to replace Thomas Tuchel
Yesterday at 2:24 PM
With reports indicating that Pep Guardiola has a break clause in his Manchester City contract, PSG are now keen on replacing Thomas Tuchel with the Spaniard. Tuchel has struggled to get the Parisians’ off and running in the Champions League despite their incredible start to this season’s tournament.
Despite spending close to £500 million for the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia and a few other stars, PSG have struggled to do anything in the Champions League. The Parisians have failed to move past the round of 16 with losses to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona in their last three seasons. That has seen the club sack a few managers, and buy more players but their situation hasn’t changed.
However, while under Thomas Tuchel things may have changed but the Daily Mail has reported that PSG still wants Pep Guardiola to replace the former Borussia Dortmund manager. The Manchester City manager has a break clause in his contract and could potentially leave Manchester at the end of this season which has the Ligue 1 side very excited over a potential move.
The Mail has further reported that Tuchel has fallen out with star men Kylian Mbappe and Neymar which has soured the relationship between him and the board. This has seen the PSG board open to a move for the Manchester City manager with reports further indicating that former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez could join Guardiola as his assistant. However, the Daily Mail has further reported that Guardiola and Manchester City have denied the existence of a break clause which has caused more problems.
