Liverpool sign Takumi Minamino in £7.25 million move from RB Salzburg

Liverpool have signed Takumi Minamino from Austrian club RB Salzburg with the Reds activating the winger’s £7.25 million release clause earlier this month. The Japanese star will officially become a part of the team on 1 January and has a signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old has impressed not just in the two Champions League matches against Liverpool but with his performances for RB Salzburg over the years. Minamino joined the Austrian giants in the winter of 2015 and has since made just under 200 appearances contributing to 108 goals in all competitions. But reports have indicated that the Reds have been watching the Japanese forward since his time at Cerezo Osaka with them open to a move.

However, Takumi Minamino opted to sign for Salzburg and the promise the 24-year-old has shown in his four year spell with the club impressed Liverpool’s scouts. That eventually saw the Reds activate the winger’s release clause with both parties coming to an agreement very quickly especially with Minamino overjoyed at joining Liverpool. He’ll become a Liverpool player officially on 1 January with a chance to make his debut against Everton days later.

“It has been a dream, my dream, to become a Liverpool player, and I’m so excited that the moment has come true. To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, some day I would be able to play in the Premier League,” Minamino told Liverpool’s website.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it. My target is to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and to make good contributions to the team.”

