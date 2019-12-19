Draw in El Clasico not good enough, asserts Zinedine Zidane

With the first El Clasico of the season ending in a goalless draw, Zinedine Zidane claimed that a draw was not good enough especially given the way Real Madrid played. The Los Blancos are second in the La Liga but are level on points with Barcelona and only below them because of goal-difference.

Gareth Bale saw a goal ruled offside in the second half, Gerard Pique pulled off an impressive goal-line clearance and Jordi Alba missed a sitter but yet the El Clasico ended in a goalless draw. However, Barcelona struggled to do much in the game with Real Madrid dominating large portions of the battle between the two Spanish giants. The Los Blancos had 12 shots in the first half, the most they’ve ever had against Barcelona in nearly sixteen years.

It’s why Zinedine Zidane walked off the field as the more frustrated manager and the Frenchman even went on to admit that the result wasn’t even close to good enough. He also added that his side were playing at their very best and earning an away draw against Barcelona is tough but he expected his Real Madrid side to do a lot more especially after their first-half performance.

"The result isn't good enough for me. We could've done something more, but that's football. If you have chances, you have to score them, and this is what we were missing in certain instances. We played a serious match, we were focused for the 90 minutes. It was a good Clasico, a good football match. It only lacked goals. We have to be happy with the match because it's against a very good opponent," said Zidane reported Goal.

The Frenchman however sent out a few shockwaves with him opting to put Luka Modric on the bench and even picked Gareth Bale to play his eighted league game of the season. However, the combination worked for the Los Blancos with Bale, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos and even Isco all flourishing and giving Barcelona a lot of problems.

"Everyone played well. Bale hadn't played much and he had a great game. Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde in his position, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos... everyone played well. The team put in a great shift. When you play a game like that in this stadium... we deserved a bit more," he added.