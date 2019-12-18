Reports | Manchester United not to sell Paul Pogba in January
Today at 2:51 PM
Manchester United have refused to sell superstar Paul Pogba in January with the Red Devils keen on keeping the French midfielder at the club. The former Juventus star has been out since September with an ankle injury but his return has been pushed back after the midfielder suffered another setback.
The Frenchman’s return after a two and a half month lay-off with an ankle injury has now been postponed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing that the midfielder fell ill. That has simply added to his transfer saga with Pogba still heavily linked with a move away. The 26-year-old has already revealed his intentions to leave Manchester United but while no move materialized over the summer window, the Red Devils will resist any attempt at a January move.
The Daily Mail has reported that the club do not want to sell Pogba in January despite the former Juventus man keen on leaving the club. That is despite the fact that the Frenchman has 18 months left on his current contract and is unwilling to extend a new one. The Red Devils have offered him a rather lucrative new deal but the 26-year-old has declined the option.
However, reports do indicate that the club are keen on signing two new midfielders with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to add depth to his squad. Yet the Daily Mail has further added that the 26-year-old still has both Real Madrid and Barcelona keen over a move although nothing concrete has taken place between the midfielder and either La Liga clubs.
