Reports | Manchester United not to sell Paul Pogba in January

The Frenchman’s return after a two and a half month lay-off with an ankle injury has now been postponed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing that the midfielder fell ill. That has simply added to his transfer saga with Pogba still heavily linked with a move away. The 26-year-old has already revealed his intentions to leave Manchester United but while no move materialized over the summer window, the Red Devils will resist any attempt at a January move.

The Daily Mail has reported that the club do not want to sell Pogba in January despite the former Juventus man keen on leaving the club. That is despite the fact that the Frenchman has 18 months left on his current contract and is unwilling to extend a new one. The Red Devils have offered him a rather lucrative new deal but the 26-year-old has declined the option.