Report | Crystal Palace will demand £80 million for Wilfried Zaha

According to English media outlet Daily Mail, Crystal Palace will stick to their £80 million valuation for their talisman Wilfried Zaha. As the winter transfer window approaches, Palace have become aware of a number of clubs interested in the Ivorian. The Eagles were successful in keeping Zaha away from Everton and Arsenal in the summer by slapping a massive price tag and the Palace hierarchy have no intention of lowering the figure when the winter window opens. That is especially after Manchester United inserted a 25 per cent sell-on clause into the deal which saw the 27-year-old rejoin Palace in 2015.

Zaha inspired Palace to promotion before ending his first Selhurst Park spell in 2013 and has been key to his boyhood club consolidating their position in the Premier League since his return. Arsenal had a £40m summer offer for Zaha dismissed by Palace before they signed his Ivory Coast team-mate Pepe. Everton were prepared to offer £70m plus two players, but the package failed to tempt Palace. However, both the clubs might want to reignite their interest in the Ivory Coast international but Chelsea are reportedly his top destination as they look for an able replacement for Eden Hazard.