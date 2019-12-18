Mauro Icardi won’t betray Inter by joining Juventus, reveals Wanda Nara

Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara has revealed that the on-loan Inter striker will not sign for Nerazzurri’s rivals Juventus. Inter have offloaded the Argentine to Paris Saint Germain on loan with an option to buy after the Serie A giants acquired Romelu Lukau from Manchester United.

In an interview with Goal, Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara ruled out a move to Juventus in future as she said that Icardi would never betray Inter Milan by joining their arch-rivals. The Argentine is touted to join Juventus or Paris Saint Germain permanently next summer but Nara has played down any chances of the striker moving to Turin. Nara also highlighted that his client and husband rejected a move to the Old Lady in the summer and did not betray the Inter faithful.

“I have wonderful memories of San Siro and the Interisti. And as I always say, the real heartfelt Interisti know that we have always been on the team's side. And this choice to go to Paris was also made so as not to betray the Nerazzurri. We left each other without betrayal, Mauro went to a club that he couldn't say no to and even for Inter it went well,” said Nara reported Goal.

The Nerazzurri offloaded Icardi to Ligue 1 champions this summer after Antonio Conte signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. Since his arrival in Paris, the 26-year-old has been enjoying a purple patch in his career scoring 13 goals in 16 games in all competitions. Juventus have for long been linked to Icardi but a move never materialised. PSG are evaluating the option to sign Icardi permanently after a fine start to life at Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have formed a stable and free-flowing partnership with the former Sampdoria forward with the trio scoring a total of 36 goals so far. Edinson Cavani’s contract is set to expire in the summer and the Paris hierarchy have indicated that the Uruguayan will be free to leave after the end of this season.

“No, no. The present of Mauro is in Paris, he is very well there and is realising some crazy goals as he always did. The only thing that interests me is his happiness and he is very happy at PSG," she added.