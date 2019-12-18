As an Arsenal fan I will support Mikel Arteta, admits Arsene Wenger
Today at 3:20 PM
Legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that he will do everything in his power to support Mikel Arteta if the Spaniard becomes the club’s next boss. The ex-Arsenal and Everton star has been heavily linked to becoming Unai Emery successor in the coming days with a move close to fruition.
Having parted ways with Unai Emery nearly twenty days ago, Arsenal are yet to appoint a new manager despite being linked with moves for Carlo Ancelotti and Max Allegri. But Sky Sports have reported that former Arsenal and Everton star Mikel Arteta is the top candidate for the job and the Spaniard has already spoken to the club’s hierarchy in an attempt to get things done fast.
Standard Sport has reported that Arteta will be named as Emery’s successor within the next few days and possibly in time to face former side Everton. Not only that, legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that he will support his former player through thick and thin. Wenger also added that the club is going through a difficult period and he’s suffering alongside every Arsenal fan.
"Look I am an Arsenal supporter – I said that in my last speech. At the moment I support the manager in charge, and the manager in charge is [Freddie] Ljungberg. When Arteta will be in charge, I will support Arteta. Of course, Arsenal is going through a very difficult period so it’s better I don’t comment too much on that and I just suffer like every supporter,” Wenger told the Evening Standard.
