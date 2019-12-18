Arsenal’s problems might be unsolvable, admits Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola highlighted a critical point that Arsenal might be beyond repair and solving their problems won’t be easy for Mikel Arteta. Arteta has been shortlisted as a successor to Unai Emery and the former midfielder is amongst the top candidates with his spell at Manchester City a big positive.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that problems at Arsenal might be a hard task for any manager to solve and there are big concerns for the North London club. Unai Emery was sacked last month following a dismal run of games and since then Arsenal hierarchy have been interviewing a number of candidates that could become the next Gunners manager.

Mikel Arteta, Guardiola’s assistant at City is also in the race to become the manager of the London club. The talks between the club chiefs and Arteta have intensified and the Spaniard looks set to take over the reins at the Emirates and it saw Guardiola admit that it might be a job too hard. The Spaniard also added that Arsene Wenger raised the club to another level and getting back to that bracket might be harder than the club thinks.

“I think Arsenal [are] always one of the best teams of the last 20 years. When Arsene [Wenger] took over the team, he raised the club to another level and now they are struggling a little bit the last years. When the club takes a decision to replace the manager or buy players it’s always to rise to be better. Whether it’s going to happen or not, I don’t know. You know my opinion about Mikel. He’s a professional human being and a person, I don’t have doubts about that,” said the former Barcelona manager to Goal.

Arsenal have already interviewed and assessed a number of managers including Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur. Diego Simeone, Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti have all been linked but Arteta now looks the favourite to take over. While there's some confusion over Arteta's immediate future, Guardiola stressed communication between the pair has remained forthright but went on to suggest that there might be a problem with the CEOs of the two clubs.

“Mikel was honest with me. Arsenal - we were there two days ago. They were talking with our sporting director, the CEO and didn’t say anything. I don’t know if the meeting was at one at night because they didn’t want to make it public, but in the end, it was public. I think Arsenal want to do the best thing possible. Sometimes it’s not easy to handle this kind of situation. We cannot deny that all the clubs around the world make behind the scenes the first contact to try to avoid the clubs that are in charge. All I can say from what I’m concerned about is that Mikel was clear with me and that’s all. Perhaps there is a problem with the chairmen and the CEOs - they have to talk to each other,” concluded the Spanish boss.