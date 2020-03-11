Twitter reacts to Irfan Pathan’s match-winning 57* against Sri Lankan legends

Today at 10:53 AM
At 62/4, India were ways away from their 139-run chase against Sri Lanka when Irfan Pathan walked in to bat. Immediately, he put the Sri Lankan bowlers under the pump with some dazzling shots, including scoring 26 runs off Farveez Maharoof's bowling to take India home after initial trouble.
Amazing knock
And Here is The Highlights of The Match Winning Knock Played by @IrfanPathan 🔥🔥🔥— Irfan Pathan’s “Fan Club” (@AllrounderIrfy) March 10, 2020
57* In just 31 Deliveries ❤️🙏🏻 #IrfanPathan #roadsafetyworldseries2020 pic.twitter.com/BPjxQaD9RC
Irfan Pathan rolls back the years with match-winning 57*
Fabulous hitting by @IrfanPathan against shri Lanka legends . Just amazing 🥰🥰🤗— Uniyal avanesh (@Uniyalavanesh1) March 11, 2020
What an all-round performance
History repeated itself match winning prformance by legend irfan pathan @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/hKFHj3Vopt— Abdul Qadir 🇮🇳 (@aqadir97) March 11, 2020
Legends never retire
Yesterday teams India legend won the match #IrfanPathan get man of the match. #legend never retire.#INDvsSL #SachinTendulkar #RoadSafteyWorldSeries #helmet pic.twitter.com/rmZa2lBkAY— Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary (@Sudhirsachinfan) March 11, 2020
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Cricket -Irfan Pathan Super Innings| Road Safety World Series https://t.co/tXevcTV6CT— Vazeer king (@VazeerAhmed9) March 11, 2020
Absolutely
Irfan Pathan in:-— Kausthub (@kaustats) March 10, 2020
Tests - 2nd best score (93) vs SL, 2005
ODIs - Best score 83(70) vs SL, 2006
T20Is - Best score 33*(16) vs SL, 2009
IPL - Best score 60(29) vs Deccan Chargers in 2010 (attack opened by Vaas)
So Irfan Pathan's 57(31) yesterday might not be a surprise.#RSWS
An Irfan Pathan special floors Sri Lanka Legends
@IrfanPathan irfan bhai great knock you are still batter allrounder than many 3D player 🤣🤣— Farhan Dhanse (@farhandhanse) March 11, 2020
