Twitter reacts to bizarre Nine-feet mark rule saving Cheteshwar Pujara from LBW

When Cheteshwar Pujara missed a simple arm-delivery from Shahbaz Ahmed, it looked like the Bengal players were confident of the Saurashtra batsman being dismissed. However, to their dismay, it remained not-out after the impact for the dismissal was beyond the Nine-feet mark saving Pujara.

Bizarrely, Cheteshwar Pujara tried to play an aggressive shot stepping down the mark to the bowling of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed. While his attempted shot did not result in him getting the bat on to the ball, it resulted in the ball thudding his pad. To the naked eye, from the replays, it looked like the review was going to be successful for Bengal. However, to their dismay, the decision did not go in their favour.

And, further, to their shock, it was not because it was outside the line or because the ball was not hitting him inside the line. It was because of a simple rule that is in the Indian domestic rule-book. The rule states that if the impact is beyond the nine-feet mark line that is marked with the chalk-crease lines on either end, the decision will remain not-out.

The simple reason behind the rule is that - without a complete DRS system at their disposal, it would be highly difficult to judge if the ball is hitting the stumps or not. And, for those reasons, Pujara remained not-out despite being the impact being in line.

On the other hand, the Bengal players were clearly dejected with the decision as they crowded around the on-field umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan with the third-umpire S Ravi clearly stating that it will remain ‘not-out.’

Moreso, Pujara stayed, Bengal retained their review and bombarded the umpire with questions on the decision. At the end after an eventful three and a half minutes, Pujara was still continuing his stay at the crease, with the nine-feet rule saving him.

Here's how people on Twitter reacted on the incident

Scenes. Cheteshwar Pujara was out LBW but the 9 ft rule saves him! #SAUvBEN #RanjiTrophy — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 10, 2020

Bengal players are reacting as if they're robbed of a wicket, Pujara was clearly 9 meter ahead of the wickets and correctly ruled not out #RanjiTrophy #RanjiTrophyFinal — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) March 10, 2020

#Pujara Precise defensive technique against spinners has saved him today at a very crucial stage of the match. He missed a straight forward delivery but he played it beyond nine feet mark and saved the wicket. Batsmen should know what he is doing and rules too. @amolmuzumdar11 — Sandip Dighe (@DSandip_TOI) March 10, 2020

Bengal almost got Pujara — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) March 10, 2020