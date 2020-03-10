Reports | Yashwant Barde to replace C Shamshuddin in Ranji Trophy final

Today at 4:45 PM
Umpire C Shamshuddin, officiating in the Ranji Trophy final, suffered an injury to his lower abdomen and is reported to be replaced by Yashwant Barde, who is supposed to fly in tonight. Shamshuddin didn’t take the field on Day 2 after having suffered a blow on the opening day of the final.
After winning the toss ahead of the final, Saurashtra opted to bat first at their home venue and remained on 206/5 at Stumps Day 1. Cheteshwar Pujara who was retired hurt then came back on Day 2 for a long haul. However, umpire C Shamshuddin didn’t join the field on Tuesday and was replaced by a stand-in local umpire local, Piyush Khakar, who officiated only at square leg. Meanwhile, KN Ananthapadmanabhan took up umpiring duties for a long time, from both ends. Eventually, Shamshuddin was ruled out as the on-field umpire for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final.
"Shamshuddin felt more pain in the night and went to the hospital in the morning for a check-up. He has been advised a week's rest," a Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) spokesperson told PTI.
According to a report, the pain due to the hit on the lower abdomen area aggravated overnight and he went for a check-up in a local hospital on Tuesday morning. It was then known that Shamshuddin's replacement, Yashwant Barde, will join Padmanabhan on day three after flying in on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, S Ravi joined in with Anantha Padmanabhan during the middle in the first session. Meanwhile, Shamshuddin took the role of the TV umpire.
