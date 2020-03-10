Reports | Safety measures in place but IPL 2020 unlikely to be behind closed doors

The UN has admitted that we may well have a pandemic on our hands. The Serie A — Italy’s No.1 football league — has been suspended. But even as the number of people tested positive for COVID 19 touches 50 in India, there seems to be no slowing down for the IPL, which is scheduled to begin on March 29. There have been suggestions about shifting the tournament to within closed doors as the matches will be available on television as well as streaming platforms like Hotstar, but a BCCI official has ruled out the option.