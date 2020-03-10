Reports | Karnataka Government considering to postpone IPL 2020

Today at 7:29 PM
According to a report, after three more people were identified with having the coronavirus in Karnataka, the state is considering suspension or postponement of the IPL. The identification of the new victims was tweeted by the state’s health minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday, March 10.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the State health department officials of Karnataka haven’t specified whether the three new cases of the coronavirus had contact with the techie who tested positive after returning from the US or fresh cases from a different source.
“Wait for the official bulletin on the same which will be released later in the day,” a senior Karnataka health department official told HT.
Meanwhile, a local news channel reported that the Karnataka Government has written a letter to the central government requesting for the postponement of the IPL due to the coronavirus outbreak. Further on, reportedly, the Karnataka Government has also denied hosting the IPL matches. Earlier, the Maharashtra government also raised its concerns regarding the scheduling of the IPL. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had revealed that he believes that the IPL can be organised later.
“There is always a possible danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when large numbers of people gather in one place… Such (IPL) events can always be organised later,” Tope had earlier said.
And now, Bengaluru - which is home to the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise - are also considering pulling out.
