Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Will give everything for one trophy that has eluded Saurashtra, attests Jaydev Unadkat

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat shared that he will give it his everything to win his side’s maiden Ranji Trophy and is glad that he has had such good numbers in that effort. He is delighted to have Cheteshwar Pujara in the side for the big game and is confident that he will return fit and fine.

It has been a glorious season for Saurashtra and skipper, Jaydev Unadkat, who has had 65 scalps in the season so far to get his side to its fourth Ranji Trophy final. Saurashtra who were in a tricky position at the end of the day, will be looking to pull things back on the second day and take a big leap towards their maiden title.

Unadkat, who single-handedly got his side to the final with a 10 wicket haul in the semifinal, shared that he is delighted with his numbers this season but pointed out that chasing the trophy is the prime motive. The lanky pacer conceded that he will give his best to lift Saurashtra maiden Ranji title.

"It has been a dream season for me and the numbers I have, I can't be happier than this. Having said that, it is about chasing the trophy and not records. And in the process if I get a few records that is okay. But it is all about chasing the one trophy that Saurashtra has never won. I will give everything for that," he told BCCI .tv.

The return of Cheteshwar Pujara for the very important final game has bolstered Saurashtra’s chances but him leaving the field with illness might be a concern for the side. But Unadkat, who is excited to have Pujara beside him for the big game, is confident that the India Test batting mainstay will return fit and fine to the middle on the second day.

"Happy to have my best friend Cheteshwar back on the field as he has been a pillar for us. Couldn't have been a bigger occasion than playing in the finals and that too on his home gr, und where he has scored plenty of runs. He was a bit unwell so he couldn't bat in his usual position and hopefully, he will come out and bat well," he signed off.