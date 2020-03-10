Mahim Verma to soon step down as BCCI vice president

BCCI vice president Mahim Verma is all set to resign from his post after being elected as the secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand. The governing body will be holding fresh elections for the post only after 45 days from Verma’s official resignation with Rajiv Shukla as a front runner.

BCCI vice president Mahim Verma is set to step down from his post after being elected as the secretary of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU). Verma flattened Sanjay Gusain 32-14 to occupy the post after filing nominations on February 28.

Verma shared that his love for Uttarakhand cricket encouraged him to stand in the elections and having won it he will be giving his best to bolster the infrastructure in his state. He went on to add that he will soon be resigning from his BCCI post to uphold the recommendations made by the Lodha committee.

"The love for Uttarakhand cricket and my desire to improve the cricketing infrastructure in the state has brought me back as secretary of the CAU. Our state board will work as a team to improve the cricketing standards of Uttarakhand," Verma told TOI.

"I will have a discussion with BCCI members and others regarding it. As per the Lodha Committee's recommendations, I can't hold two posts. Therefore, I will give my resignation as BCCI VP very soon,” he added.

The governing body will hold a fresh election for the post 45 days after receiving Verma’s official resignation. The former IPL chairman, Rajiv Shukla, is seen as the front-runner for the position of the vice president provided he satisfies the qualification criteria.