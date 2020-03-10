KL Rahul is just class, has skills to excel across formats, feels Brian Lara

Windies legend Brian Lara is mighty impressive with the way KL Rahul carries himself around in the middle as he went on to hail him as his favourite batsman going around. Lara went on to question why he was left out of the Test side as he opined that with his technique Rahul can fit into any format.

It has been 13 long years since West Indies great Brian Lara hung his boots and the game has evolved by folds since then but the destructive batter is a keen follower of the sport. Lara, who is currently leading the West Indies Legends in the Road Safety T20 series, is mighty impressed by Indian batsman KL Rahul.

Rahul has been the breakout star of the Indian side for the year 2019 and has proved his mettle in white ball cricket with some classy innings since then. Lara hailed Rahul as his favourite batter going around as he labelled him a “great entertainer.”

“Rahul is just class… he is my favourite. He is a great entertainer and a great person to watch bat,” Lara was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

What has baffled the Windies great is the omission of Rahul from the Test side for the New Zealand tour, which India lost 2-0, even after he being in such red hot form. Lara opined that Rahul has the skills to play and excel across formats as he even went to add that Rahul must be one of the names in any Indian team after skipper Virat Kohli.

“I don’t know (why he was not included). I just know that with his technique and the way I see him bat, he should not have a problem being in any team.

“He's got the skills to play all forms of the game and to secure his place. He should be one of the first names after Virat Kohli in any Indian team,” Lara stated.