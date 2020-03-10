Ireland all set to host Bangladesh for T20I series in England

Ireland men's four-match T20 cricket international series against Bangladesh in May will be played in England at the Oval in London, Chelmsford, Bristol and Edgbaston. Due to a shortage of available pitches in Ireland, the games will take place across the water on are scheduled from May 22.

“2020 is one of Ireland’s biggest home seasons with three major nations touring and 15 matches to host. Consequently, it has been our most complex match allocation process ever, given the multiple challenges we are working through. With the loss of Clontarf as a home venue, Cricket Ireland has just 12 pitches available across the three remaining international grounds that need to cater for 15 matches,” said Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, reported Sportstar.

“As a result, the board required alternative solutions to be developed to ensure Ireland could fulfil our Future Tour Programme hosting obligations, and additionally accommodate a window to host the Euro T20 Slam in Dublin, should that proceed,” expressed Deutrom.

“We are passionate about helping to protect and grow the game across the world and we are delighted to be able to support Cricket Ireland by hosting this series. We can’t wait to welcome both Ireland and Bangladesh as part of what promises to be an incredibly exciting summer of cricket,” he added.

The series will begin at The Oval on May 22 and the teams will then travel to Chelmsford and Bristol before finishing up at Edgbaston a week later on May 29.