CPL 2020 | Andy Flower appointed St Lucia head coach days after KXIP appointment

Andy Flower has been named head coach of the St Lucia Zouks of the CPL days after being appointed the assistant coach of the Kings XI Punjab. The former England coach is excited to be part of the CPL and coach the Zouks who haven’t made it to the knockout stage in the last three seasons.

Days after being appointed the assistant coach of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the former England coach Andy Flower has bagged the position of head coach of the St Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Zouks were sold to KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the owners of Kings XI Punjab, last month and Flower seem to have impressed the owners.

The former Zimbabwe skipper has an abundance of experience when it comes to coaching sides. Previously, Flower coached the England side from 2009 till 2014 and served as the technical director of elite cricket in the ECB before stepping down last year. He then guided the Maratha Arabians to their maiden title this season and is currently in charge of the Multan Sultans, the current table-toppers in the PSL.

Flower shared that he is excited to be part of the very energetic CPL and is looking forward to getting the Zouks on the track who have gone three seasons in a row without qualifying for the knockout stage, the last time being in 2016.

"I am excited to lead and coach this team. I am a fan of the Caribbean Premier League and would love to be the coach to be associated with the team to bring victory home to the fans in St. Lucia," said Flower, quoted ESPN Cricinfo.