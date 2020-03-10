BAN vs ZIM | Have tried giving my best wherever I bat, reveals Soumya Sarkar

Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar says that he has tried giving his best to prove himself and is delighted that he was able to capitalise on the opportunity to bat up the order against Zimbabwe in the first of the two-match T20I series. Sarkar played a match-winning career-best knock of 62 runs.

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a list of 16 members they had chosen for the national contract for red and white ball cricket. And there was no mention of Sarkar initially despite him being a regular member of the team for the last one year. For Sarkar, it was the icing on the cake given that he came to know of his inclusion in the white-ball contract just before going in to bat. Sarkar said he has tried , his best to prove himself.

"I have always batted up at the order, however, I have to bat at number six or seven due to the demand of the team. I have tried to give my best and prove myself wherever I bat. Although things didn't go well for me down the order and I batted at number three after a long time, I was trying to cement my place which was playing at the back of my head," revealed Sarkar, reported Cricbuzz.

Sarkar played 25 out of the last 30 matches for Bangladesh across the three formats last year and only Mahmudullah (29) and Mushfiqur Rahim (28) were ahead of him in that regard, making his omission mysterious. Later, the BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin admitted that it was a typing mistake, before adding that he would soon be given a white-ball contract. The southpaw said he came to know about his inclusion just before he came to bat but he didn’t care as it was not in his hand.

"I came to know that I was included in the [white ball] national contract before going to bat, but I was not worried about it as it was not in my hand," admitted the southpaw.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo tried to justify the decision of demoting Sarkar down the order in the Pakistan T20s stating that they needed someone to slog at number six or seven in the shortest format. Sarkar, who is known to use the pace of the delivery really well, failed to deliver in the lower-order, but blazed away with some superlative stroke-play when he got his favoured spot back. Sarkar said that though he batted down the order in Pakistan in the limited-overs leg due to the requirement of the team.

"There is nothing about my preference, rather, I try to contribute for the team. Previously I tried to keep the strike-rate high, which I do now as well, but now I try to target a specific bowler keeping the situation in mind. I batted at number three in India as well and if I had been able to convert those thirties and forties into a big one, I could have retained my batting spot in Pakistan. At times it depends on the planning as well. Yes, the bowlers do vary their pace and use their variations. Also, obviously the Pakistani bowlers are very skillful, so we also try to plan according to that,” said the Bangladesh Batsman.