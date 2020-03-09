Will make sense for BCCI to consider Women's IPL in 2021, expresses Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels that time is appropriate for a full-fledged Women's Indian Premier League in order to unearth more talented players. Gavaskar feels that for the board to conduct a Women's IPL, the requirement of 8 teams is not mandatory and that even a small tournament will suffice.

First-time finalists India were beaten by 85 runs in the finale of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne but the unbeaten run for team India before that is an indicator that things are moving in the right direction for the Women’s squad. Former Indian captain and batsman Sunil Gavaskar opined that 2021, which is basically next year, will be a good time for the BCCI to look at organizing a 'Women's IPL', something he feels will unearth lots of talented cricketers.

"To Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI, I would like to say, maybe next year, look at having a women's IPL because that will unearth a lot more talent. There is already a lot of talent which we see and that will come to the fore with this performance of this Indian team throughout this tournament," expressed Gavaskar, reported CricketNext.

Gavaskar feels that even if there are not 8 teams, even a smaller women's IPL will make a lot of sense. The 70-year-old feels that such a tournament will also help the Indian women's team in winning a lot more trophies.

"Even if there are not 8 teams, a women's IPL will make a lot of sense. There will be a lot more exposure for women. A lot more talent, which is there but we don't know at the moment will come to the fore. And then, as the years go by, Indian women's team will start winning a lot more trophies," suggested Gavaskar.

Gavaskar also feels that the Indian women's team has progressed so much and there has been a big hand of BCCI in doing so and that the board deserves credit for the same. The schedule worked out perfectly for the Women in Blue as they arrived in Australia a month ahead of the World Cup, played a tri-series with the best teams in the world - Australia and England - and got acclimatized to the conditions well beforehand. It eventually paid rich dividends as they ended up reaching the final of the tournament.

"They (BCCI) are already doing a lot and which is the reason why this Indian women's team has progressed so much. They went to Australia almost a month before the tournament started, and played a three-match T20I series (tri-series) against the Australians. They did well over there. They were very well acclimated to the conditions and the pitches in Australia. So you have got to give credit to the BCCI for having done that."