WATCH | Chadwick Walton accidentally grabs Ben Dunk in hilarious attempt to catch the ball

After Dunk stepped down the track to hit the spinner out of the track, he got an inside edge which lobbed up in the air. Walton, in a desperate attempt, caught the batsmen instead of the ball, leaving the left-handed batsmen in jitters following the set of events. In the end, it was the southpaw Dunk who had the last laugh, with a 40-ball-99, including 12 sixes that cleared the ground with ease, to take his team over the line.