WATCH | Chadwick Walton accidentally grabs Ben Dunk in hilarious attempt to catch the ball

Today at 3:34 PM
In the encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, Kings’ wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton accidentally ‘grabbed’ the batsman Ben Dunk in a futile attempt to catch one of Dunk’s mishits in the match. To his dismay, all he could manage to catch is the batsman himself, leaving him red-faced.
Once again, the Pakistan Super League strikes, in a rather funny way. After the previous incidents of a drop from Pakistan’s veteran keeper Kamran Akmal, on Sunday, it was the turn of the Windies skipper Chadwick Walton. Keeping for the Karachi Kings, the Windies player put on a show with the bat, scoring 45 runs off just 20 balls, including five sixes and two fours.
While he was largely entertaining the crowd with his batting exploits, the best part of the night came while he was fielding. Later on in the innings when the Qalandars walked out to bat, the wicketkeeper was involved in a hilarious exchange of events. While Ben Dunk literally blew the opponents out of the park with his batting exploits, it was the wicketkeeper Walton who got all the attention for his drop.
After Dunk stepped down the track to hit the spinner out of the track, he got an inside edge which lobbed up in the air. Walton, in a desperate attempt, caught the batsmen instead of the ball, leaving the left-handed batsmen in jitters following the set of events. In the end, it was the southpaw Dunk who had the last laugh, with a 40-ball-99, including 12 sixes that cleared the ground with ease, to take his team over the line.
BEN DUNK IS CHADWICK WALTON'S LONG-LOST BROTHER 👏— Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 8, 2020
This is Walton's world and we are living in it! #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/38nJEHCLJr
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.