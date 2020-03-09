Twitter reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara leaving field with illness in Ranji Trophy final

Today at 5:12 PM
A massive blow for Saurashtra ensued in the final as Cheteshwara Pujara was forced to walk off the field due to illness, after facing just 24 balls. Sending Pujara at no. 6 was presumed to be a tactical call by Saurashtra, but he eventually lasted just 24 balls. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same.
Pujara retired hurt shortly before stumps on day one
March 9, 2020
Pujara was clearly struggling
An unwell Pujara batting at 6 walks off the field.— Anish Ancil (@anishancil) March 9, 2020
Bengal wouldn't get a better opportunity to become Ranji Champions.#SAUvBEN
Saurashtra five down at Stumps with Pujara unwell
Pujara went back to pavalion. No idea about his health. Not at all a good sign for #Saurashtra #Bengal has a decent opportunity to take advantage of the situation. #RanjiTrophyfinal #CricketForAll— Sandip Dighe (@DSandip_TOI) March 9, 2020
Now Bengal must capitalize on the opportunity
Cheteshwar Pujara is definitely not feeling up to it and has walked off against Bengal after coming in at 6. #RanjiTrophyfinal— Abhimanyu Sen (@abhimanyusen) March 9, 2020
Big moment in the match
Cheteshwar Pujara is really struggling, that is why he came out to bat at No 6 presumably. And he is now walking off the field. Seems to be under the weather. #RanjiTrophyFinal— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 9, 2020
Pujara looks very unwell, retires.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 9, 2020
