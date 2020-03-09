 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara leaving field with illness in Ranji Trophy final

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara leaving field with illness in Ranji Trophy final

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:12 PM

    A massive blow for Saurashtra ensued in the final as Cheteshwara Pujara was forced to walk off the field due to illness, after facing just 24 balls. Sending Pujara at no. 6 was presumed to be a tactical call by Saurashtra, but he eventually lasted just 24 balls. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same.

    Pujara retired hurt shortly before stumps on day one

    Pujara was clearly struggling

     Saurashtra five down at Stumps with Pujara unwell

    Now Bengal must capitalize on the opportunity

    Big moment in the match

    Bengal wouldn't get a better opportunity to become Ranji Champions

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down