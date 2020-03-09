SL vs ENG | Kusal Perera makes cut, Lahiru Thirimanne axed for England Tests
Kusal Perera makes a return to the Sri Lanka Test squad for the two-match series against England starting March 19 in Galle. Lahiru Thirimanne has been left out from the squad, Oshada Fernando has the task of opening the innings with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne at the top of the order.
Hard-hitting batsman Kusan Perera, who was recently left out from the squad that travelled to Zimbabwe for a two-Test series in January has returned to the team for the two-Test series against England. But his availability for the series depends on his recovery from an injury to his right middle finger which he sustained during the T20I series against West Indies.
Last year, the southpaw made headlines after playing the innings of his life (153*) against South Africa in Durban. Many expected to be the innings that will change his Test career but the former failed miserably against New Zealand in August 2019 where he managed scores of 1, 23, 0, 0. He was subsequently left out for the Pakistan Tests and also didn't feature in the squad for the Zimbabwe series. Although, Sri Lanka's chief selector Ashantha de Mel had justified the non-selection by mentioning that the presence of Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews in the squad meant that there was no place for Perera.
The 30-year old Thirimanne, despite being in the squad, didn't play the Tests against Zimbabwe with Sri Lanka preferring Oshada Fernando to partner skipper Dimuth Karunaratne at the top of the order. The first Test will be played in Galle from March 19 and the second Test will be played from March 27 at the SSC in Colombo.
Sri Lanka squad for England Tests: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan
