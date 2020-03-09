Reports | Selectors' stance on MS Dhoni ‘unchanged’ before IPL 2020

The selectors have reportedly made it clear that IPL 2020 will still be MS Dhoni’s last chance to prove his form and fitness ahead of the WT20 in Australia later this year. While the former selection panel led by MSK Prasad made it clear, the Sunil Joshi panel are also set to not change that stance.

Despite the change in personnel in the selection committee, former skipper MS Dhoni’s place in the Indian team, as per reports, is not guaranteed. The panel, led by Sunil Joshi, reaffirmed that the 38-year-old will only make a return to the national team if he performs in the Indian Premier League with the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni will be returning to the cricket field for the first time since the last seven months in the IPL and his input would be crucial for CSK’s chances of winning a fourth IPL title this year before the mega-auction. With the T20 World Cup six months away, it would be the last time that the former skipper would have an opportunity of making it back into the Indian squad.

"It was a pretty straightforward selection meeting and since Dhoni was obviously not in the reckoning this time (for South Africa series), there was no formal talk about his future," a BCCI source told PTI.

While more or less, the Indian squad is largely decided ahead of the 2020 IPL, the tournament will stay relevant for Indian cricketers wanting to make it to the 15-man cut for the October event. Joshi’s panel has made it clear that MS Dhoni, as of this moment, is still not in their plans.

"He will be back in the reckoning only if he has a good IPL. And why only him, there are so many senior and young players who will play in the IPL. If they do well, they are ought to be considered too. So, you could see some surprise inclusions," the source further added.