Reports | IPL on schedule amid coronavirus outbreaks as BCCI plans precautionary measures

BCCI has assured that the IPL will go on as scheduled amid rising number of coronavirus patients around the country. The governing body further went on to add that extra medical teams will be deployed in the stadiums and all the spectators will be scanned at the venue as precautionary measures.

The onset of coronavirus on the nation has cast a shadow on the future of the most awaited tournament of the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the number of patients rises across the country and the panic spreads, the chances of the 13th season of cash-rich tournament happening grow bleaker and bleaker.

Amidst all the speculations, a BCCI official, according to a Hindustan Times report, said that the preparations for the tournament is on track as the governing body monitors the situation. The official assured that the organisers will leave no stone unturned to make the tournament happen as he informed that no decision about shifting the eight-team event is on the cards.

“We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned. Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken,” the BCCI source said.

He went on to inform that the governing body is planning to deploy extra medical units at the venues and screen every spectator as precautionary measures as the panic starts to spread in the masses.

“BCCI will put the additional medical team at the stadiums. Also, the spectators will be screened at the stadiums,” the source said.

The IPL 2020 will commence from March 29 with last year finalists and bitter rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings going head to head at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.